A Slight Chance Of Rain And Snow Showers After 1 PM

A wintry mix of rain and snow showers will be possible across western and central Wyoming this morning. Areas of snow showers will also occur, mainly over western portions, along with patchy fog. Snow will change back over to rain late this morning, as the chance for isolated thunderstorms returns this afternoon. Freezing temperatures will return before midnight tonight, as precipitation chances end from southwest to northeast through the overnight hours.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 10pm and 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.