Areas of dense fog will greatly reduce visibility at times this morning. Moderate to heavy snow is currently falling in the western and northwest mountains, while lighter snow will eventually fall east of the Divide today. Lower elevations on both sides of the Divide will see rain mixing and then change to snow. Gusty winds may produce drifting and blowing snow; highest gusts are expected in southern portions of the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.