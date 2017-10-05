Small Business Owners, What Do You Know About Lease Structures?

ROCK SPRINGS — Small-business owners in Wyoming have the opportunity to learn about the three different lease structures commonly used in the state.

A Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) webinar, titled “Before You Sign: Commercial Leasing Tips for Small Businesses,” is scheduled Thursday, Oct. 12, from 2-3:30 pm. The webinar will discuss percentage leases, gross leases and triple net leases — and their effects on both landlord and tenant.

The SBDC is a partnership among the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBDC focuses on educating small-business owners and potential owners on how to successfully start and operate small businesses. The SBDC’s main office is located at UW.

Bob Bernardis, a licensed commercial real estate broker for more than 10 years in the Casper area, will present the program. He grew up working in his family’s water treatment business and also is a master electrician. His well-rounded business experiences help him expertly assist his clients to purchase, sell and lease properties of all kinds.

“Many businesses have to go through the process of understanding their commercial lease documents,” says Cindy Beth Unger, business adviser for the SBDC.

“This webinar will help participants understand the three different lease structures commonly used in Wyoming.”

The fee for the webinar is $15, and attendees can register at www.wyomingsbdc.org to obtain the link to the webinar. The program will be recorded and available to registered attendees who are unable to attend live.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least two weeks in advance. Language assistance services for clients with limited English proficiency will be provided. For more information, call Peggy Baker at 1-800-348-5194.

The Wyoming SBDC Network is a business advising group of the SBDC, Wyoming Entrepreneur Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Market Research Center and SBIR/STTR Initiative.

The network’s mission is to help Wyoming entrepreneurs succeed. Advising and most market research activities are free of charge to Wyoming residents.

The SBDC is funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the SBA. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Business Council and UW.

For more information, go to www.wyomingsbdc.org.