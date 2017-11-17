Small Business Saturday To Kick Off Christmas Shopping In Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The clip-clop of horses’ feet will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, November 25 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs. Thanks to All West Communications, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, BP, Eric Phillips, Attorney at Law, Daniel’s Jewelry and D&L Excavation, FREE carriage rides will be offered each Saturday from Thanksgiving to December 16 in Downtown Rock Springs. The rides are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from in front of the Historic Train Depot (501 S Main Street).

In addition to carriage rides, Santa himself will be available the same hours in the Rock Springs Historic Museum. Since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is part of the official Small Business Saturday movement, there will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday.

In addition to Small Business Saturday, there will be a variety of events and activities taking place downtown throughout the holiday season. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be offering FREE gift wrap at Coal Train Coffee Depot on Saturday, November 25 for any downtown purchases.

The annual showing of The Polar Express is also set for December 1 and 2 at the Broadway Theater, sponsored by Infinity Power & Controls and Wyo Radio. The Bar J Wranglers will also present their Christmas show at the Broadway Theater on December 8.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA has also put together a list of 20 holiday activities taking place Downtown this season. The list contains events and activities that are $10 or less, most are free.