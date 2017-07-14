Smallest Bar in Rock Springs Inducted Into ‘Dive Bar Hall of Fame’

ROCK SPRINGS — A local eatery and watering hole, Joe’s Drive-In Liquor & Bar, was recently inducted into the “Dive Bar Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame is curated by the Dive Bar Club, a clothing company that promotes the best neighborhood taverns around the country.

.



.

Joe’s opened it’s doors in 1961. The bar touts itself as the “Smallest Bar in Rock Springs,” where the occupancy is just 14.

Owner Angela Gaensslen said that while ‘dive bar’ may have once had some negative connotations, “nowadays dive bar is more of a unique experience where people get to know each other through conversation and laughter.”

.



.

She also said that it’s a place with friendly bartenders who love their job and are good at it. It’s a neighborhood place to eat some good food and drink handcrafted cocktails, all while feeling safe.

“We make it a big point to make this a place where women can stop in and feel like they are in a safe place to have a drink,” said Gaensslen.

.