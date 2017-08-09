Smoky With Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms After Noon.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially west of the Divide today. Some of these could last through the overnight hours over the Wind River Mountains and into Natrona County. Brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will be the main threats with the storms this afternoon, shifting to heavy rain potential tonight.

Today

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Patchy smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.