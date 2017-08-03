Smoky Skies Today

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Some areas of smoke will drift in from the northwest. Cooler temperatures and still a slight chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered afternoon shower activity will return on Friday.

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Areas of smoke after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday NightA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.