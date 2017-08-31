Smooth Cruising on Dewar Drive After Construction Ends

ROCK SPRINGS — The road work taking up two major streets in Rock Springs, Dewar Drive and Elk Street, has nearly finished. Construction has already finished and all lanes are open on Dewar Drive.

The road construction job was awarded to Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., out of Rock Springs for $4,478,805.66.

The work included grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about 2 miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive.

The original completion date was set for October 31, 2017.

.