Snake River Drainage 171% of Normal, Laramie River Basin 65% of Average

WYOMING — The National Weather Service in Riverton released its next Wyoming Water Supply Outlook. Wyoming as a whole is running average. Areas like the Snake River drainage are above average at 171%, while areas such as the Laramie River Basin are below average at 65%.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wyoming April 2018 precipitation was 95 to 105% of average

Current water year precipitation is averaging 100 to 110% of normal across Wyoming

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming is 105 to 115% of median

Overall, near normal (95 to 105%) snowmelt streamflow volumes are still expected across Wyoming during the upcoming snowmelt runoff season

Wyoming reservoir storages are at 105 to 115% of average for May

SYNOPSIS

April 2018 precipitation totals across Wyoming were 95 to 105% of average.

Precipitation numbers varied between 171% of normal over the Snake River Drainage (western Wyoming) to near 65% of average over the Laramie River Basin (southeastern Wyoming).

Current water year (October 2017 – April 2018) precipitation across Wyoming is averaging 100 to 110% of average.

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming remained at 105 to 115% of median by early May. Snowpack “water” numbers and/or SWEs continue to be the highest across basins in northwest to north central Wyoming—varying between 120 to 160% of median. SWEs across basins in southern Wyoming were at 65 to 90 percent of median.

Overall, near normal (95 to 105%) snowmelt streamflow volumes are still expected across Wyoming during the upcoming snowmelt runoff season.

Above average (>130 percent) streamflow volumes are forecasted across portions of the Wind, Shoshone, Snake, and Upper Yellowstone Watersheds.

The Tongue, Lower Green, Upper North Platte, and Little Snake Basins are still expected to have below normal streamflow volumes during the upcoming snowmelt runoff season.

Reservoirs storages across Wyoming remained above average at 110 to 120% for May.