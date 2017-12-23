Snow With Areas Of Blowing Snow High Near 28, Windy

Snow will continue falling in the West and is now spreading East of the Divide. Snow will continue behind the front, diminishing in the evening hours. Then, frigid temperatures will remain through the holiday weekend with some scattered snow showers possible on Christmas Eve and day.

This Afternoon Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 28. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.