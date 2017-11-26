Snow In The Forecast For Monday

Partly Cloudy and Warmer today as High Pressure shifts southward. Gusty Winds will then pick up across the Wyoming tonight and Monday as a Pacific Cold front swings across the state. This next system will bring scattered Rain and Snow Showers to the far west tonight and then spread across the rest of the state on Monday…turning to all Snow Monday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.