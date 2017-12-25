Snowfall Impacts State

Another winter system is impacting the west this Christmas Day. Snowfall will last through the day and into tonight. Some scattered snow showers will also spread east of the Divide later today. Blowing snow could impact interstate 80, take precaution. Otherwise, frigid temperatures will remain across the area. Tuesday will be drier, but snow returns to the west Wednesday.

