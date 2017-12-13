Snowfall Predictions For This Afternoon And Into Tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting a 66 percent chance of Rock Springs receiving an inch of snow or more between 5 am today and 5 am on December 14th.
The NWS predicts that Rock Springs has a 95 percent chance of receiving at least a tenth of an inch of snow today.
The chance of Rock Springs receiving more than two inches of snow is only 15 percent.
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph becoming north. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
|Location
|Snow Amount Potential
|Chance of Seeing More Snow Than
|Low End
Snowfall
|Expected
Snowfall
|High End
Snowfall
|>=0.1″
|>=1″
|>=2″
|>=4″
|>=6″
|>=8″
|>=12″
|>=18″
|Bairoil, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|94%
|59%
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Farson, WY
|<1
|2
|2
|91%
|53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Granger, WY
|0
|<1
|2
|78%
|36%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Green River, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|89%
|44%
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Little America, WY
|0
|1
|2
|81%
|42%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|McKinnon, WY
|0
|<1
|1
|75%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Rock Springs Airport, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|95%
|66%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Rock Springs, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|89%
|44%
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Superior, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|93%
|55%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wamsutter, WY
|<1
|1
|2
|97%
|51%
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%