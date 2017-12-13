Snowfall Predictions For This Afternoon And Into Tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting a 66 percent chance of Rock Springs receiving an inch of snow or more between 5 am today and 5 am on December 14th.

The NWS predicts that Rock Springs has a 95 percent chance of receiving at least a tenth of an inch of snow today.

The chance of Rock Springs receiving more than two inches of snow is only 15 percent.

Detailed Forecast