Solicitation of Prostitution Operation Results In Multiple Arrests.

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco five persons were arrested during an undercover sting led by Detectives from the RSPD Street Crimes Unit.

Over the last couple of weeks Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit, assisted by Patrol officers from the RSPD, conducted two separate operations targeting individuals who were soliciting an act of prostitution. The operations led to the arrest of five individuals who were identified as:

Emmanuel Valles (18) of Rock Springs for Soliciting an Act of Prostitution and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Logan Sanftner (28) of Riverton, Wyoming for Soliciting an Act of Prostitution.

Kenneth Nosich (58) of Rock Springs for Soliciting an Act of Prostitution.

David Blankenship (62) of Rover, Arkansas for Soliciting an Act of Prostitution.

Jesus Mandujano (46) of Rock Springs for Soliciting an Act of Prostitution.

The RSPD Street Crimes Unit has been focusing more on reducing prostitution in the City of Rock Springs since the violence that occurred early in the summer of 2016. Multiple operations have been conducted since that time and more are expected in the future. If anyone has any information on prostitution occurring in Rock Springs they are encouraged to contact Corporal Tony Hall of the Street Crimes Unit at (307) 352-1588. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.