South Pass City State Historic Site Mining Trail Walks

SOUTH PASS CITY — Beginning in 1868 South Pass City was the center of economic life in the Dakota Territory, gold had been found the previous spring and thousands of miners flocked to South Pass City to mine along the Banks of Willow Creek. The boom didn’t last long and the less hardy miners fled after a few hard winters and little gold production. What they left behind has been preserved is ready for you to enjoy on a guided walk!

South Pass City offers guided walks along the Flood and Hindle Mining Trail every Saturday in July and August at 11 am. Along this 1 ½ mile walk you will see one of a kind mining equipment demonstrated and enjoy a trek along Willow Creek. Highlights include a working Arrastra! What is an Arrastra you say? It is a water wheel powered ore crushing machine Also a functioning scale model of a stamp mill, brick kilns and much more.

Admission is $2 for residents of Wyoming, $4 non-residents, children under 18 are free. Reservations are recommended and can be made at online or by calling 307-332-3684.