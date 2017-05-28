Southwest Counseling Is Hiring for Caring, Committed Staff

Are you interested in a rewarding career in the field of Mental Health or Substance Abuse Treatment?
Southwest Counseling Service is currently accepting applications!
Apply for a job today.
Work With Committed Staff
For over 50 years, Southwest Counseling Service has enriched lives through wellness, recovery and hope. Southwest Counseling Service employs 130 employees and our success as an agency is due directly to the commitment and professionalism of all Southwest Counseling Service employees.
It is the caring staff members that help meet the high demands for needed services in the community.
Southwest Counseling Service is a community mental health and substance abuse treatment center serving individuals throughout Sweetwater County. Southwest Counseling Service is also a part of the West Region service providers which includes Uinta, Teton, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties.
Helping Your Community
As the community mental health and substance abuse center, SCS provides a wide continuum of services including:
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Children and Family
- Outpatient and Residential Substance Abuses
- Psychosocial
- Psychiatric
- Emergency On-Call and Crisis Stabilization
Southwest Counseling Service is accredited by the Commission for Accreditation for Rehabilitation (CARF) and is committed to continuous improvement in providing behavioral health services that are person centered, integrated with primary care and empower individuals in their recovery.
Southwest Counseling Service has positions available. For more information or to apply to become part of the Southwest Counseling Service team, please visit our website at www.swcounseling.org.
Full-time employee benefits include:
- Health
- Dental
- Vision
- Long-term disability
- Life insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Access to medical services by SCS physician assistant
- Paid vacation, sick, and holiday time
- Competitive salaries at all employment levels
Click here to apply or visit their website for more information!
