Southwest Counseling Hiring Full-Time Mental Health/Substance Abuse Clinicians

Southwest Counseling Service has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Mental Health/Substance Abuse Clinician.

Southwest Counseling Service is a comprehensive community mental health and substance abuse treatment center that has been providing services to Sweetwater County for more than 40 years.

We provide a wide variety of professional mental health and substance abuser services and focus on providing solutions for everyday people.

To apply, CALL or

Visit the Southwest Counseling WEBSITE.

Southwest Counseling Service is a community mental health and substance abuse treatment center serving individuals throughout Sweetwater County. Southwest Counseling Service is also a part of the West Region service providers which includes Uinta, Teton, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties.

As the community mental health and substance abuse center, SCS provides a wide continuum of services including Outpatient Mental Health, Children and Family, Outpatient and Residential Substance Abuse, Psychosocial, Psychiatric, Emergency On-Call, and Crisis Stabilization. For over 50 years Southwest Counseling Service has been enriching lives through wellness, recovery and hope.

Southwest Counseling Service is accredited by the Commission for Accreditation for Rehabilitation, (CARF) and is committed to continuous improvement in providing behavioral health services that are person centered, integrated with primary care and empower individuals in their recovery.

Southwest Counseling Service employs approximately 130 employees. Our success as an agency is due directly to the commitment and professionalism of all Southwest Counseling Service employees. It is the caring staff members that help meet the high demands for needed services in our community.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Clinicians

Job Summary:

Southwest Counseling Service is hiring for a Full-Time Mental Health and Substance Abuse Clinicians.

The Mental Health or Substance Abuse Clinician is responsible for providing direct clinical services to clients of Southwest Counseling Service. The overall purpose is to provide quality service delivered with dignity and respect for the client and community.

This service is aimed at improving the client’s overall mental health, and generating increased community wellness. The Mental Health or Substance Abuse Clinician will practice in an ethical manner, work with colleagues and clients with respect and will be subject to supervision of his/her activities.

The Mental Health or Substance Abuse Clinician will generally perform the job in a normal office or community environment. Case Management, in-home interventions, or on-call emergency services may require the Mental Health or Substance Abuse Clinician to perform job functions in the hospital, jail, or community. In any circumstance, the environment for service provision will be as safe as possible.

Minimum Qualifications:

Completion of a Master’s Degree in a clinical program that is regionally accredited and that is primarily oriented to mental health or substance abuse service delivery.

Eligible for licensure in the State of Wyoming.

Completion of a supervised clinical experience, preferably as part of the degree program, comprising a minimum of 200 hours.

Ability to pass a criminal background investigation or demonstrate rehabilitation.

Proficient with a computer and required software programs applicable to the job functions.

Required Skills and Abilities:

Capable of performing diagnosis using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual currently in use.

Capable of adequate communication with staff and clients to include the listening and talking skills related to verbal psychotherapies, and basic relationship communication with fellow staff.

Capable of performing written or typed record keeping and correspondence as it relates to job functions.

Capable of rapport building with clients to facilitate their engagement in the psychotherapy process.

Familiarity with generally accepted concepts, techniques and procedures of evaluation and psychotherapeutic treatment.

Capable of comprehending, editing, interpreting, and organizing written materials.

Capable of functioning as a team member including skills of cooperation, consultation, and appropriate referral.

Capable of appropriately seeking and utilizing clinical and administrative supervision.

Essential Job Functions:

Provide thorough professional quality assessments that result in a broad picture of treatment needs, including co-occurring disorders when appropriate.

Provide agency and community based behavioral health and substance abuse services to all age groups and diagnostic categories utilizing individual, family, couple and group modalities.

Work collaboratively with clients to effectively address mental health and substance abuse issues.

Generate reports and correspondence of professional quality in a timely fashion.

Benefits of Employment

As a full-time employee of Southwest Counseling Service, here are a few of the benefits available:

Health

Dental

Vision

Long-term Disability

Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Account

Access to medical services by agency Physician Assistant

Paid vacation, sick, and holiday time

Competitive salaries at all employment levels

To apply, please visit our website at www.swcounseling.org or contact the Human Resource Office at 307-352-6677 for more information.

