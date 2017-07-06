Southwest Counseling Hiring Full-Time Peer Support Specialist

Southwest Counseling Service has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Peer Support Specialist.
Southwest Counseling Service is a comprehensive community mental health and substance abuse treatment center that has been providing services to Sweetwater County for more than 40 years.
We provide a wide variety of professional mental health and substance abuser services and focus on providing solutions for everyday people.
To apply, CALL or EMAIL Karry Wilcox.
Applications available on the Southwest Counseling WEBSITE.
Job Summary
Southwest Counseling Service is hiring for a full-time Peer Support Specialist. The Peer Support Specialist is an individual who is or has been a recipient of mental health or substance abuse services.
The Peer Specialist’s life experiences in being a consumer will provide a unique and personal approach with Peer Consumers. The overall purpose is to provide a quality service delivered with dignity and respect for the consumer.
Minimum Qualifications:
- An individual who is or has been a recipient of mental health or substance abuse services
- An adult as defined by the Wyoming Statutes
- Willingness to be trained in the Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) and utilize WRAP with consumers in their daily lives
- Ability to use computers and software programs
- Have a valid Wyoming Driver License and able to be insured under agency liability insurance
- Capable of advocating, teaching, modeling and sharing own experiences in appropriate ways to assist others in their recovery
- Become knowledgeable of recovery-oriented treatment
- Maintain consumer confidentiality
Essential Job Functions:
- Obtain and maintain Wyoming Peer Specialist Certification
- Utilize a Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) when working with Peer Consumers
- Inform Peer Consumers of available programs and services, provide education and assist in referrals to other agencies/community partners that will assist the consumer in meeting his/her goals of recovery
- Assist with the consumer’s participation in developing the recovery plan and help the consumer understand their diagnosis and plan components
- Carry out job responsibilities as a team member under the direct supervision of the Manager
- Promote the consumer’s advocacy and self-determination skills
- Provide practical assistance, mentoring, advocacy, coordination, one-to-one support, problem-solving and direct assistance to consumers to obtain the necessities of daily living and ensure quality of living
Apply Today
On-line applications are available on our website at www.swcounseling.org. Interested applicants may also contact Karry Wilcox, SCS Human Resource Manager, at 307-352-6677 or kwilcox@swcounseling.org.
