Hallucinations & Delusions: Don’t Wait to Get Treatment for Psychosis

Like a stroke, psychosis is best treated when caught early. Don’t wait if you or someone you know is having hallucinations or delusions.

Psychosis can be scary to deal with for the first time, but Southwest Counseling Service is here to help if you or someone you know has symptoms of psychosis.

Call 307-352-6689 for more information.

What is Psychosis?

Psychosis is a loss of touch with reality. Causes can include a genetic predisposition, medication, too little sleep, or substance abuse. A traumatic experience, such as the death of a loved one or a sexual assault, can also lead to psychosis. Symptoms often occur gradually and most people experience their first episode as a teen or young adult. Psychosis itself can be a symptom of psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder with psychotic features. Early detection is very important for treatment. Research indicates that the earlier a person is identified and receives treatment, the better the outcome throughout their life.

What is First Episode Psychosis?

This is the first time a person experiences an episode of psychosis. The first episode can be scary for the individual experiencing it, as well as for his or her family. Southwest Counseling is here to help through this difficult time. It is important for treatment to occur early before the symptoms drastically affect relationships, work, or school.

Symptoms of Psychosis

There may be early warning signs, such as social withdrawal, or feeling suspicious, anxious, tense, irritable or depressed. Changes in concentration, memory, and thinking may occur as well as changes in appetite, energy level and patterns of sleep. Other symptoms may include extreme fear for no apparent reason, uncharacteristic actions or statements that make no sense, impulsive or reckless behavior, new bizarre beliefs, heightened sensitivity to sights, sounds, smells, or touch; also racing thoughts, feeling like someone else is putting thoughts into their heads or that others are reading their thoughts.

Symptoms of psychosis can vary from person to person and may change over time. Some common symptoms are described below and usually occur gradually:

Hallucinations, which are seeing or hearing things that others don’t see or hear

Delusions, which are bizarre, out-of-character fixed beliefs

Disturbances in speech, emotional expression, and movement

Southwest Counseling works with community partners to identify youth and young adults with symptoms consistent with the onset of a psychotic illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

.

Treatment Through Southwest Counseling

Individuals without early identification and treatment are more likely to drop out of school, lose social support, or lose the ability to function in society. Southwest Counseling provides individuals with appropriate care based on current research.

Southwest Counseling has a treatment program that provides wrap-around services, which may include group treatment, psychiatric services, individual rehabilitative services, case management, job coaching, peer specialist services, agency-based and community-based treatment. Services are based on the needs of the individual and his or her family.

“There is hope. People can be treated and live productive lives. There is still a ton of stigma about mental illness and we try to fight that stigma,” said Bridges Program Manager Scott Wilcox.

The Bridges Program provides daily services for adults who have a serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, severe major depression, and/or schizophrenia.

Help Available Near You

Rock Springs – Ankeny Way

2706 Ankeny Way

307-352-6689

Rock Springs – College Hill

1124 College Dr.

307-352-6680

Rock Springs – Foothill

2300 Foothill Blvd.

307-352-6677

Green River

115 East Flaming Gorge Way

307-872-3205

Pinedale

120 S. Cole Ave.

307-367-6445

.

Find Southwest Counseling Service on Facebook here.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922_0700 or send us a message.