Southwest Pain Management and IVita Drip Therapy Moving to a New Location!

To better serve you with a new, larger facility, Southwest Pain Management and IVita Drip Therapy are happy to announce our NEW LOCATION.

Beginning April 2, 2018…

Our new address is:

1208 Hilltop Dr. Suite 203

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Please note, our new phone numbers are:

(307) 382-9420: SWPM telephone

(307) 371-9468: IVita Drip Therapy

(307) 382-9057: local fax

The billing and administration numbers and our email addresses will all remain the same.

Rest assured, NOTHING else is changing- same great team, same great healthcare!

As of April 2, 2018, we will no longer be operating out of the MHSC medical office building. If you have any questions about our new location or our services, please reach out and we will be happy to help. Our current telephone and fax numbers will still be operational until after we move.

We look forward to seeing you at our new location!

