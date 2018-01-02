Southwest Wyoming Fisheries Discussed At Open Houses With Game And Fish Department

GREEN RIVER — Green River fisheries managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are holding four open houses in January and they really want input from anglers who fish in southwest Wyoming.

Green River Fisheries Supervisor Robb Keith says he encourages anglers to attend the open houses and have an open discussion about fish, fishing regulations or any fisheries topics that may be on their minds. “We will begin each open house with a short presentation highlighting what the fish crew does in southwest Wyoming, and the state of major fisheries in the area,” Keith said. “We will also explain the upcoming regulation process highlighting any proposals, regional and statewide, we know about, and spend a good portion of the time discussing management on Flaming Gorge Reservoir. A key topic during the open house will be the alarming population trends for lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and the potential consequences in the future.”

Open houses will be held at the following locations:

January 12, 2018 , Evanston, Wyo, Bear River Pavilion, 76 Bear River Drive, 6 pm to 8 pm.

January 16, 2018 , Kemmerer, Wyo, Lincoln County Library, 519 Emerald Street, 6 pm to 8 pm.

January 17 , Lyman, Wyo, Lyman Town Hall, Council Room, 100 E Sage Street, 6 pm to 8 pm.

January 18 , Green River, Wyo, G&F Green River Region Office, 351 Astle Ave., 6 pm to 8 pm.

