Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Hiring an Operations Specialist

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is hiring an Operations Specialist.

As part of our commitment to continual improvement we are excited to announce a great career opportunity as an Airport Operations Specialist for the right adventurer.

As Southwest Wyoming’s premier aviation facility, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is redefining the way it serves the entire region with unparalleled customer service, facilities and amenities.

Serving over 40,000 airline passengers and 16,000 aircraft operations each year, the airport generates well inexcess of $30 million for the region annually. The airport owns and operates the Fixed Base Operator(Sweetwater Aviation), providing general aviation services and fueling in a brand new $5.8 million facility. The airport is the fastest growing airport in the Cowboy State.

Send your resume and cover letter to dbrubaker@FlyRKS.com today!

Job Summary

Serious ambition is welcome. Come build winning relationships with customers and the travelling public as you indulge in tasks like:

Fueling and towing aircraft

Airfield inspections

Responding to emergencies

Participating in community outreach events

Helping the airport become the premier airport in the Rocky Mountain Region

About the Area

RKS is located in beautiful Sweetwater County at the strategic crossroads of Interstate 80 (the East-West corridor of historic transcontinental trails, railroads, pipelines and telecommunications) and US Highway 191 (the North-South corridor running from Mexico all the way to Canada and connecting Arches National Park, Moab, and Dinosaur National Monument to the Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.).

Sweetwater County is the 5th largest county by land size in the U.S. and has a population of just under 45,000. Historically we are the “Gateway to the West” and our magnificent high desert scenery, as well as our world class fishing and hunting, are the equal of any in America. These and our unique off-road and water recreation resources, and impressive wildlife, are making Sweetwater County a recreation destination unique among the many in Wyoming.

Historic Flaming Gorge, the unusual Killpecker Sand Dunes and the gorgeous Red Desert are all right in our back yard. No matter where residents hail from, Sweetwater County quickly becomes home: comfortable but challenging, quiet but stimulating. We love it here and think you would, too. Please come for a visit. You might just stay for a lifetime.

To Apply

The airport will be accepting professional cover letters and resumes via email no later than May 23, 2018 at dbrubaker@FlyRKS.com. Cover letters can be addressed to:

Devon Brubaker, A.A.E., Airport Director

Please address why you would be the right person to join our team in such an exciting time for our airport. A full job description can be found here.

