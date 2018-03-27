Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport – New Name, Same Great Airport

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is now the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

It’s the same great airport with all the conveniences you’ve grown to enjoy and the same airport code — RKS.

You’ll still enjoy short lines, a quicker trip through security, and free parking.

And, if you haven’t checked the airfares out of our local airport, you should! Ticket fares are surprisingly low.

Your time is valuable. Why drive when you can fly?

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is your connection to anywhere.

