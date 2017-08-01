Get Out of The Heat and Into Our Cool Showroom Aug. 1-5

Skip those lines and fair crowds. We have what you’re looking for.

Spa World won’t be at the fair this year, so beat the summer heat with Spa World and escape to the spa showroom.

Whether you want to relax in your backyard or make your second home a getaway, let Spa World help you find your happy place.

See the biggest discounts of the year, right in our showroom – August 1-5!

Spas start as low as $3,995. Special financing is available for 12 months with no interest OAC.

There are even discounts for paying in cash.

Nordic Hot Tubs

Nordic Hot Tubs are known for their low maintenance and durability.

Catalina Swim Spas

The world’s first swim spa specifically engineered for aquatic exercise.

Get All the Extras

FREE accessories with spa purchase includes:

Steps

Chemical kit

Cover (with cover lift)

Free set-up

Free delivery

For second time buyers, we will remove your old spas free of charge!

Spa World Sale

Aug. 1-5

Location

Spa World

415 N. Center St.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-382-8838

