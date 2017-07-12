Speed Limit Changes For US 191 Near Pinedale

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has made some changes to the speed limits on US 191 north and south of Pinedale.

Previously, the speed limits were set at 55 mph at milepost 96.22 to 98.88 (south of Fayette Pole Creek Road), then 40 mph to milepost 99.12 (south of Fremont Lake Road) and then 25 mph through town. Speeds picked up at milepost 99.90 (Lincoln Avenue) to 30 mph to milepost 100.41 and then 45 mph to milepost 101.25 (west of New Fork River).

A speed study was performed to look at what speed drivers are driving at and whether the posted speed limits were safe and feasible.

The study resulted in a few changes to the speed changes in this corridor.

Speed Limit Changes

From milepost 98 to 98.55 (Pole Creek Road) the posted speed is now 55 mph.

From milepost 98.55 to 99.13 (Sublette Avenue ) the posted speed is now 40 mph.

From milepost 99.13 to 99.90 (through downtown) the posted speed will remain 25 mph.

From milepost 99.90 to 100.41 (north end of town) the posted speed will remain 30 mph.

From milepost 100.41 to 101.24 (heading north out of town) the posted speed is now 40 mph.

From milepost 101.24 to 102.25 (east of the landfill road) the posted speed is now 55 mph.

No Change

Speeds north of milepost 102.25 and south of milepost 98 will remain unchanged and as posted.

Use Caution

WYDOT urges motorists to be conscientious of the new posted speeds, obey all traffic signs and speed regulations and take extra precautions at night, being careful not to out-drive your head lights, and scan the roadway from shoulder to shoulder to look for wildlife.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit www.wyoroad.info.