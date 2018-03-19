Spencer West To Speak At RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS — Spencer West, a motivational speaker from the Me to We organization in Toronto Canada will be returning to his hometown to deliver his moving and heartwarming message to the students and community of Rock Springs.

Spencer graduated from RSHS in 1999 and began his incredible journey as a world-renowned speaker and author.

Spencer will be speaking out against bullying, which has become a particular problem, not only in our schools but also in our workplaces.

Spencer will speak to the student body of Rock Springs High School on March 28th during a school-wide assembly, and then he will deliver his message to the rest of the students of Sweetwater School District and the general public that evening at 6 pm.

The Academies of Rock Springs High School are promoting this visit by creating PSA’s and anti-bullying messages as part of senior Capstone projects.

The event taking place at WWCC the evening on the 28th is free to the public, however, donations can be made at the door to help support senior academy projects, like the Health Academy’s Giving Pack Project, Energy Resource’s STEM projects, and the Fire, Law and Leadership senior service projects.