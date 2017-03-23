Spend Time on Your Business, Not Your Accounting

You didn’t start your business so that you could spend all of your time keeping the books and worrying about taxes.

You need accurate, timely, easy-to-understand financial information in order to make the best decisions for your business.

That is why it is so important to find a good bookkeeper or accounting service.

Look no further.

Mary Ann at LedoTax is a CPA with over 12 years of experience in:

Accounting Consulting

Personal & Small Business Taxes

Financial Reporting

Bookkeeping (QuickBooks Online & Desktop ProAdvisor)

Payroll

Mobile CFO

Non-Profit Accounting



