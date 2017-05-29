Spring Allergy Season and Sinus Misery

Are spring allergies affecting your ability to enjoy the outdoors?

As our snow melts and temperatures warm, trees, shrubs, weeds and even the mold organisms in our soil release their pollen and spores.

As winter ends, the symptoms of a sinus infection that has failed to clear up can be made much worse by the additional nasal and sinus inflammation caused by the onset of springtime allergies. This can be a miserable time to have sinus problems.

.

Fremont ENT Can Help

Sinus pain, sinus pressure, runny nose, post-nasal drainage, difficulty breathing, sore throat and cough can all be caused by both allergic inflammation and infections. Sorting out these two problems and determining the correct treatment isn’t easy.

Dr. W. Davis Merritt, with Fremont Ear Nose and Throat, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sinus disease and is seeing patients in Rock Springs. Dr. Merritt and physician assistant Nancy Brewster, PA-C have decades of allergy testing and treatment experience.

They offer all of their patients a careful, complete and personalized evaluation and treatment plan.

“The majority of our patients can be helped with medicine and allergy treatments, but some patients problems only improve with surgery,” Dr. Merritt.

.

Cutting Edge Technology & Procedures

Dr. Merritt has a career-long interest and specialization in minimally invasive endoscopic sinus surgeries and treats his patients using the latest surgical technologies. Minimally invasive procedures offer patients the potential for quick recoveries and the preservation of all normal nasal tissue.

“Every patient we see is unique and we offer every patient detailed solutions customized to their problems and their needs,” Dr. Merritt.

.

Schedule an Appointment

For an appointment, call 307-335-7555.

Follow Dr. Merritt on Facebook!.

.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.