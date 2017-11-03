Spring Forward, Fall Back: Daylight Savings Time is Upon Us

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Get ready to change your clocks. You could plan ahead and do it Saturday night before you go to sleep. Or, if you’re like the rest of us, it will be a more gradual change spurred by mini heart attacks and momentary confusion due to each clock reading a different hour.

Most areas of the United States observe daylight saving time (DST), except for Arizona and Hawaii. Why do we do it? The theory is that DST saves energy and makes better use of daylight, especially in the summer months.

If you’re having trouble remembering which direction to change the clock on this one, you will set your clocks back one hour at 2 am on Sunday. You will have one extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

You may want to prepare yourself for the harsh reality of coming home from work in darkness. So maybe have some hot chocolate with the little marshmallows tucked away somewhere.