Spring Spectacular Sale! Buy 3 Tires, Get the 4th Tire FREE

Get a better grip on the road to adventure this spring with the excellent deals at Plains Tire’s Spring Spectacular Sale.
Check out our loyalty program, six months no interest.
Stop by Plains Tire’s Spring
Spectacular Sale, March 15-16
Sale Tire Features
- 40,000-mile life
- Modern tread design
- All season performance
- Superior water evacuation
- Excellent wet and dry traction
.
Available Savings
Get a $70 MasterCard Reward Card after submission with the purchase of four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires. The offer extends from March 27 – April 16.
Get a $50 MasterCard Reward Card after submission plus an additional $20 off at the register with the purchase of four new BFGoodrich passenger or light truck tires. The offer extends from March 22 – April 16.
Ask us about how you can save now pay later!
.
Locations
Rock Springs
1155 Dewar Drive
Phone: (307) 382-5840
Mon – Sat 7:30 am – 6 pm
Green River
73 Uinta Drive
Phone: (307) 875-5253
Mon – Sat 7:30 am – 6 pm
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.