Spring Spectacular Sale! Buy 3 Tires, Get the 4th Tire FREE

Get a better grip on the road to adventure this spring with the excellent deals at Plains Tire’s Spring Spectacular Sale.

Check out our loyalty program, six months no interest.

Stop by Plains Tire’s Spring

Spectacular Sale, March 15-16

Sale Tire Features

40,000-mile life

Modern tread design

All season performance

Superior water evacuation

Excellent wet and dry traction

.

Available Savings

Get a $70 MasterCard Reward Card after submission with the purchase of four new Michelin passenger or light truck tires. The offer extends from March 27 – April 16.

Get a $50 MasterCard Reward Card after submission plus an additional $20 off at the register with the purchase of four new BFGoodrich passenger or light truck tires. The offer extends from March 22 – April 16.

Ask us about how you can save now pay later!

.

Locations

Rock Springs

1155 Dewar Drive

Phone: (307) 382-5840

Mon – Sat 7:30 am – 6 pm

Green River

73 Uinta Drive

Phone: (307) 875-5253

Mon – Sat 7:30 am – 6 pm

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.