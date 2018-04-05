Spring Weather Could Cause Flooding

WYOMING– Spring weather in Wyoming can be unpredictable, and although the area is still getting snow and cooler temperatures, it is important to start thinking of spring flood risk as the temperature continues to rise as we get further into the spring season.

As the temperature rises, and as the area gets more spring rain, flooding can become a risk. Warmer temperatures assist in melting snow, which can lead to heavy runoff and localized flooding.



Flood Warning vs. Flood Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) may issue a Flood Warning or a Flood Watch. These two terms are different, and the NWS believes it is important to know the difference.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is happening or will happen soon. Some roads will be flooded. The NWS warns people to never drive through flood waters. when a flood warning is issued, people should take action.

Whereas, a Flood Watch is issued when flooding is possible. People should be prepared to take action if necessary. People should stay tuned to the radio or television, and follow weather.gov to keep updated and be prepared to move to higher ground.

Flood Water is Powerful

Flood water can be very deceptive, as it is powerful and only a few inches of water can carry away large objects.

Just six inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car, while 18 to 24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans, and trucks.

Twelve inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

Since flood water is powerful and fast moving, the NWS warns people to never drive, walk, or swim through flood water.

Flash Floods

According to the NWS, flash floods are the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Flash floods come on suddenly, and because of that, there will not always be an warning issued.

The intensity of rain fall and the duration of rainfall, as well as the typography, soil conditions, and ground cover of an area contribute to flash floods. Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms, or storms repeatedly moving over the same area.

Flash floods can occur within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall, or sudden release of water from an ice jam.

Flash floods have the power to roll boulders, uplift trees, destroy infrastructures, and can trigger mudslides.



Ice Jams

Ice jams can occur when warmer temperatures melt the ice over rivers and creeks, causing the ice to break up and build up. This prevents water from flowing downstream.

Ice jams can lead to flooding upstream from the jam.

If the water releases suddenly, it can also cause a flash flood downstream.



Landslides and Debris Flow

When rain falls on a steep terrain, it can disrupt the soil, rocks, plants, and more, causing them to be swept downhill.

Rivers can also get blocked with debris, which can lead to flooding.

The NWS warns people to never drive around barricades to avoid debris flow.

Thunder and Lightning

As the spring often brings rain fall and thunderstorms, it is important to know the dos and don’ts when a person hears thunder or sees lightning.

When a person hears thunder or sees lightning, they should go inside a sturdy house, building, or car with a roof. People should stay inside for at least 30 minutes after last hearing thunder.

The NWS tells people to not retreat to dugouts, sheds, pavilions, picnic shelters,or other small structures. They also warn people to not touch electronics, outlets, corded phones, or windows. People should also never go underneath tall trees, or swim or be near water, or stand next to metal objects.