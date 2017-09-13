Spunky Tiger Spikers Can Beat the Best

By Paul Murray

ROCK SPRINGS – It’s a cliché that in rivalry games the individual team season records are meaningless. Last Thursday’s Rock Springs vs. Green River volleyball matchup showed that clichés often have a basis in fact.

The Tigers entered the evening with a 3-10 record, while the Wolves were polar opposites with a 9-3 mark in the early going of the volleyball season. Despite the contrasting team records, the Rock Springs High School Tigers emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Green River High School Wolves, one of the best Class 4A volleyball teams in the state.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





The Moves Behind the Win

The Tigers put the host Wolves away by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25 and 15-13.

The Tigers used a superb passing game particularly from junior Skya Legerski, solid blocking defense by a multitude of different players, and hammering spikes by seniors Taylor Jenkins and Selena Cudney among others, along with pure spunk, to parlay their attitude and determination into a stunning upset.

.

First Win Over GRHS in Four Years

In the process the Tigers showed that they are headed in the right direction under first-year head coach Shawn Pyer and that they are capable of playing, and beating, any team in the state when they put their minds to it.

“(Last Thursday) was our first win over Green River in four years and our first conference win in three years,” Pyer said. “I was very proud of our team.”

.



.

Head Coach is RSHS Grad

Pyer has a special dedication to and affinity for Tiger volleyball, having graduated from RSHS in 2009 when she was Shawn Miskulin. Another Rock Springs grad and familiar name locally, Dani Torpey, is an assistant coach for the Tigers. Torpey played volleyball for Black Hills State College after her graduation from RSHS.

Blaec Blaisdell and Jordon Orozco round out the coaching staff for the Tigers. Blaisdell is a former player for Western Wyoming Community College.

Pyer started her RSHS volleyball coaching career as the sophomore coach for a year followed by two years in charge of the junior varsity before assuming her duties leading the Rock Springs varsity unit.

.

Pushing the Practices

“The girls work very hard every day in practice,” Pyer said. “I think the Wednesday before the Green River game they were just expecting a typical day-before-a-game practice but I told them that if they expected another team to just give the game to us, they were very much mistaken.”

One reason for Rock Springs’ sudden volleyball resurrection has been the increasing intensity of practices.

“Practicing has gotten a lot more competitive,” Pyer said. “We’ve tried to have all of the coaches emphasize more competition in practices.”

And it has shown, Pyer added. “We had 15 blocks against Green River. We didn’t emphasize blocking that much in the past but now we do. Passing is also key, having that ball control. We passed very well last week and it was really exciting. If you can’t pass, you can’t win.”

.

Leaders at the Net

When asked who the team’s best “go-to” player is on offense, Pyer declined to pick out one or two.

“We’ve got a ton of girls who can put the ball down,” Pyer said. She added, though, that Selena Cudney is doing the job as a right side hitter and as a lead blocker.

Outside hitters Taylor Jenkins and Kristin McCrann, another senior, both have power at the net, but Pyer then went back to her contention that there is “no biggest hitter” on the team.

“I trust all of our players to hit the ball well,” she said.

.



.

Blocks, Digs, & Saves

The Tigers are also stepping up on defense—blocks, digs, saves—with junior libero Liliana Hernandez and Skya Legerski being key sparkplugs in the defensive department.

“Liliana always seems to be in the right place at the right time. She can pass and play defense. And Skya reads the ball very well,” Pyer said.

The coach added that she and her staff have worked to teach all of the Tiger players the finer points of the game, which includes a willingness to be patient on offense, passing well and getting good setups for kills before drilling the ball home.

Pyer added that another emphasis on offense has been learning how to get around blocks and record kills, a skill that will become increasingly important as the season progresses and opponents sharpen their defensive abilities.

A big advantage to having a skilled libero lies in the ability of the player at that position to come into the game, always in the second row, Pyer said, and provide a lift on both offense and defense, and not have the libero’s presence count as a substitution. “You’re only allowed 18 substitutions in a game,” Pyer explained.

.

Spunk and Year-Round Practice

Another element which has added to the Tigers’ resurgence has been the number of players who have dedicated themselves to the game of volleyball year-round. Club games, summer volleyball camp, open gym, all have played a role in heightening her players’ skill level, Pyer said.

And last but not least: “They’ve definitely got plenty of spunk,” Pyer said of her Tigers team. “And they have a lot of heart. That’s something you can’t teach. You either have heart or you don’t.”

Rock Springs players demonstrated a heartfelt spunky determination and conviction in their stated goals for the remainder of the season following the win over the Wolves.

.



.

The Road to State

Despite the rough start to the season, the early losses prior to last week, no less than Green River, the Rock Springs players said their goal is to get to the state 4A volleyball tournament and make some real noise once they get there.

“Getting to state,” Jenkins said regarding the Tigers’ goals going forward. “We want to keep getting better and keep that confident mindset. We want to build on that confidence from last week.”

“We want to get to state and either win it or compete strongly when we get there,” McCrann declared.

“We want to get to state and do really well there, and win regionals getting there,” Legerski said.

Two other seniors, Sidney Reese and Sarye Thomas, play on Pyer’s group of determined-and-rising Tiger spikers. Junior players on the varsity volleyball team include Jayden Robison, Kia Comstock and Julaire Doak, along with Legerski and Hernandez. Sophomores Ky Buell and Rhys Brandt add depth to the varsity. Buell never seemed to run out of energy against Green River or against Laramie the game prior.

.

A Rundown of the Stats

As of the week prior to the Green River match, according to Wyopreps.com, for the season to that point, Jenkins was the Tigers’ leader in the smash-the-ball-home category with a total of 60 kills; McCrann had added 54 spikes; Cudney, 51; Legerski, 34; and Robison, 20.

Reese had recorded 17 service aces to lead the Tigers in that category; while McCrann added 11 aces.

Thomas was far out in front in assists, with 87. In the all-important digs category, the ability to dive for the ball and keep it in play inches from hitting the floor, the acrobatic McCrann led with 56 dig saves; Legerski was next with 53; Buell had 38; Hernandez, 34; Reese, 33; Thomas, 28; and Robison, 25.

In the pass category that Pyer values so highly, Legerski was out in front with 149 passes; next was Reese with 94.

.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS