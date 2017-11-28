Staff Holiday Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip

🎄🎅 SweetwaterNOW staff member Lillian shares a Holiday recipe:

This Pumpkin Pie Dip I made for a Thanksgiving treat was a hit with my family this year. Make it for yours! It’s so yummy and easy to make,” ~ Lillian Palmer

Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe

Ingredients:

~ 1 can pumpkin pie filling

~ 1 tub whipped topping

~ 1 box instant vanilla pudding

~ pumpkin pie spice

~ graham crackers (for dipping)

Directions:

Mix first four ingredients in a bowl. Let stiffen in fridge for an hour before serving. Use graham crackers for scooping. Sprinkle extra pumpkin pie spice on top. Enjoy!

*Makes a great pre-dinner snack for the family while the dinner is being prepared. #crowdpleaser