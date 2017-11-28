0

EDITORIAL

Staff Holiday Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip

🎄🎅 SweetwaterNOW staff member Lillian shares a Holiday recipe:

 

This Pumpkin Pie Dip I made for a Thanksgiving treat was a hit with my family this year. Make it for yours! It’s so yummy and easy to make,”

~ Lillian Palmer

 

Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe

 

Ingredients:
~ 1 can pumpkin pie filling
~ 1 tub whipped topping
~ 1 box instant vanilla pudding
~ pumpkin pie spice
~ graham crackers (for dipping)

 

Directions:
Mix first four ingredients in a bowl. Let stiffen in fridge for an hour before serving. Use graham crackers for scooping. Sprinkle extra pumpkin pie spice on top. Enjoy!

 

*Makes a great pre-dinner snack for the family while the dinner is being prepared. #crowdpleaser

