Staff Holiday Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip

🎄🎅 SweetwaterNOW staff member Lillian shares a Holiday recipe:
This Pumpkin Pie Dip I made for a Thanksgiving treat was a hit with my family this year. Make it for yours! It’s so yummy and easy to make,”
~ Lillian Palmer
Pumpkin Pie Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
~ 1 can pumpkin pie filling
~ 1 tub whipped topping
~ 1 box instant vanilla pudding
~ pumpkin pie spice
~ graham crackers (for dipping)
Directions:
Mix first four ingredients in a bowl. Let stiffen in fridge for an hour before serving. Use graham crackers for scooping. Sprinkle extra pumpkin pie spice on top. Enjoy!
*Makes a great pre-dinner snack for the family while the dinner is being prepared. #crowdpleaser