Stagecoach Elementary Second Graders Deliver Songs And Posters To Sage View and Deer Trail Residents

ROCK SPRINGS — Second-graders from Mrs. Guffey’s class at Stagecoach Elementary made Happy Holidays posters for residents of Sage View Care Center, and Deer Trail Assisted Living Center.

Abbi Scott, from Mrs. Guffey’s class, and Karley Keslar, from Mrs. Curtis 2nd grade class at Walnut Elementary, delivered the poster to Sage View and sang carols for residents.

All who listened were wowed by the young girl’s voices and applauded their mini-concert of ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.

Abbi’s younger brother Christian Scott and Karley’s younger twin brothers Kasen and Kael Keslar also helped deliver the poster.