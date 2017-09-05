Stan Boren (February 8, 1944 – August 21, 2017)

MANILA UT, — Stan Boren passed away August 21, 2017, from complications while recovering from heart surgery.

Stan was born to Erma Eskridge and Farren Boren on February 8, 1944.

Stan is survived by his wife of 43 years Shirley, two daughters Vonda Boren Folsome, Sondra Boren, a son Douglas Boren and a grandson Brody. He is also survived by three sisters, Sharon Gerdes, Sandra Kovach, Beverly Miller and two brothers, Robert Boren and David Boren.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Michael.

Burial will be at the cemetery in Manila, Utah October 7, 2017, at 1:00 pm.