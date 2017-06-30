Stanley John Tominc (April 14, 1921 – June 29, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Stanley John Tominc, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Sage View Care Center.

He was born on April 14, 1921 in Gunn, Wyoming, the son of Frank and Frances Rozic Tominc.

Mr. Tominc attended schools in Gun, Qualey, and Rock Springs and was a 1939 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married Jeanne Frolich Tominc on July 7, 1943 in Davis, California and she preceded him in death on October 18, 2013.

Mr. Tominc was a United States Army Signal Corp Veteran of World War II. He received a Purple Heart for action in the Philippines.

Mr. Tominc was employed at D&D Convertors as an operator for seventeen years and retired in 1985.

His interests were computers, remodeling his home, and traveling to polka festivals in Colorado, Montana and Nevada.

He was a member of Young at Heart Senior Center and delivered meals on wheels for seventeen years.

Survivors include his son Alan Tominc and wife Kathleen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Joyce Moody and husband Mike of Fort Collins, Colorado; one sister Sophie Tidstrom of Longmont, Colorado; five grandchildren Tracy Tominc, Tina Saxowsky, Jeanne Moody, Anne Moody and Neal Moody and four great-grandchildren Dominic Saxowsky, Riley Saxowsky, Trace Tominc and Gage Tominc; nephew Jerry Yenko and other nieces nephews. .

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Frank Tominc; his sister Betty Yakse and husband Louis and one nephew Frankie Tominc.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

The family of Stanley John Tominc respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or the Charity of Your Choice.