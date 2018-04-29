Stanley W. Wisniewski Jr (October 17, 1932 – April 27, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Stanley W. Wisniewski Jr., 85, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018 at his home in Madison, AL. Stan was a resident of Rock Springs for 75 years before moving to Madison to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He died following a lengthy illness.

Stan was born in Rock Springs on Oct. 17, 1932, the son of Stanley W. Wisniewski and Albina Hafner Wisniewski.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 until 1955 as a radioman on salvage vessels.

He was employed at FMC after returning home from the Navy.

On February 19, 1977, he married Deborah Farrell in Las Vegas. After his retirement from FMC he worked for several years as a gopher and yard man for his brother George at Electrical Connection, Inc.

His interests were hunting, fishing, bowling and playing the lottery. He enjoyed watching his daughter and later on his grandchildren playing sports. He loved to tease all his nieces and nephews. He had a million jokes, limericks and stories to tell anyone that would listen. He was an avid Wyoming Cowboy & San Francisco 49er fan. After he moved to Alabama he became an Auburn Football fan. He always said it was only because that was the only way his son-in-law would allow him to see his grandchildren. There was that sense of humor again!!

He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Leah Vatz and husband Bernie of Huntsville, AL. Two grandsons, Brendan Vatz and Devin Vatz and one granddaughter, Ashlynn Vatz all of Huntsville, AL. Two brothers, Allen (Patty) Wisniewski and George Michael (Donna) Wisniewski. Mother-in-law Eunice Farrell. Several nieces, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Albina, sister Josephine (JoAnn) Smith and father-in-law Richard Farrell.

A visitation was held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Huntsville, AL following his cremation.