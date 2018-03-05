Star Valley Resident Killed When Vehicle Plunges Into Snake River

ALPINE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on March 2nd, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 127 on US 26/89, near Alpine, Wyoming. At 6:14 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup was traveling southbound on US 26/89 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on the icy road surface. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane, struck the guardrail, and rode up on top of it. The vehicle tipped over the guardrail, dropping 20 feet off a retaining wall to the ground, and rolled approximately 300 ft. down the cliff into the Snake River. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, and the passenger compartment was completely submerged in the water. The driver was trapped inside and died as a result of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Star Valley Ranch, WY resident Shane Moulton.

Driving too fast for the conditions is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash resulted in the 11th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 10 fatalities in 2017, eight in 2016, and 17 in 2015 during this same time period.