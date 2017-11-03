State Bank is Hiring a Teller

State Bank has an immediate opening for a Teller.

Job Summary

Full time position with established financial institution. Experience preferred not required. Will train successful applicant.

To Apply

Bring a resume in person, or mail resumes to State Bank 300 Center St. Rock Springs, WY 82901 or State Bank 30 Shoshone Ave. Green River, WY 82935. Attn: Kathy Brown.

