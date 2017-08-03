State Board to Consider Emergency Relief for Wyoming Beet Growers

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider requests from the Western Sugar Cooperative for an economic disaster declaration and $5,396,750 in loans for sugar beet growers at 4 pm on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Western Sugar requests follow intense fall rains and a hard winter freeze stretching from December through February in northwest Wyoming, which devastated the grower-owned cooperative’s sugar beet harvest.

Western Sugar is owned by 850 growers in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and Nebraska.

Western Sugar operates in five Wyoming counties: Big Horn, Goshen, Laramie, Park and Platte. Two of the cooperative’s five plants are located in Wyoming: Lovell and Torrington.

The recommended economic disaster declaration and loan funds are applicable to Western Sugar growers in Big Horn and Park counties.

The board will discuss whether growers in Goshen, Laramie and Platte Counties, whose crops experienced pile rot resulting from an unusually warm February, are eligible for the economic disaster declaration and loans because of losses.

Wyoming statute defines “economic disaster” as “an event occurring in Wyoming that has an economic impact with total lost revenues to impacted businesses in a 12-calendar month period of at least $4 million or an economic impact with total lost revenues to impacted businesses in four or less counties in a 12-calendar month period of at least $1 million.”

If the board designates a disaster area in Big Horn and Park counties, each beet producer would need to complete a loan application by Sept. 15, 2017. Staff will analyze each loan for sufficient collateral and cash flow. The 10-year loans will include 3.5 percent in annual interest.

In March, the board unanimously approved an economic disaster declaration and up to $5,675,650 in loans to support the 60 families with ownership stake in Wyoming Sugar, an agricultural cooperative in Big Horn, Fremont and Washakie counties.

The request was made after the same intense rains and hard winter freezes that struck Western Sugar’s northwest Wyoming growers.

Like Wyoming Sugar, Western Sugar’s situation did not qualify for emergency financial aid from the United States Department of Agriculture or the Farm Service Agency.

The public is encouraged to listen to Thursday’s meeting by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/284895909 or calling 1-888-913-4990 (no PIN required).

For more information, visit: http://wyomingbusiness.org/boardbook.