State Examines High Performing Truman Elementary School

GREEN RIVER — Consultants with the State of Wyoming visited Truman Elementary in Green River this morning.

The visit was part of the research phase of a report being prepared for the state legislature.

Truman was one of twelve schools selected from across the state as high performing for the last three years.

The officials are looking for trends within the selected schools that are consistent across multiple schools and can be used to improve education across the state.

Staff said they believe the improvements at Truman are in part due to the implementation of small group reading interventions, staff credit consistent leadership by Principal Greg Figenser over the last four years with pushing the school forward.

Figenser’s tenure came after a set of short serving principals at the school.

Figenser credited the staff for their hard work towards an ongoing goal of consistent progress.