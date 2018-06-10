State Finals Rodeo Comes to an End [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo came to an end yesterday in Rock Springs, with a few local kids placing in the top four places earning a spot in the National High School Finals Rodeo later this summer.

The national competition will take place July 15-21 in Rock Springs.

Rock Springs’ Ira Dickinson is the state champion in saddle bronc riding, totaling up 230.5 points. Dickinson is also an alternate for steer wrestling, taking fifth place.

Dickinson also earned second place in the All-Around with 463 points.

Shaylee Terry of McKinnon took second place in the goat tying with 195 points.

Chance Anderson of McKinnon took third place in the steer wrestling with 196.5 points.

Aniya Teppo of Farson took fourth in the girls cutting competition with 176.5 points.

Wyatt Phelps of Pinedale took second place in the bull riding with 151.5 points.

Jessyka Smith of Rock Springs won the queens competition earlier in the week.

Check out the Average on 3 results for each event and the full list of National Qualifiers below.

Average on 3

POLE BENDING

1 KOHR, SAGE GILLETTE WY 62.937

2 BARD, ELLIE SHERIDAN WY 64.798

3 HOUGH, SHAY GILLETTE WY 66.149

4 CAMPBELL, ELSIE RIVERTON WY 69.107

5 MCNAMEE, JORDYN HULETT WY 75.045

6 QUICK, SHARON CRAIG CO 78.073

7 SALAZAR, AMBER CRAIG CO 78.296

8 SMITH, JESSYKA ROCK SPRINGS WY 79.792

9 PERRY, GRACIE WILSON WY 80.812

10 ZOWADA, ANNA SHERIDAN WY 82.542

STEER WRESTLING

1 MCGRAW, WINSTEN GILL CO 16.31

2 MARCHANT, TEIGEN NEWCASTLE WY 19.92

3 ANDERSON, CHANCE MCKINNON WY 22.56

4 DICKINSON, IRA ROCK SPRINGS WY 33.62

5 MCINERNEY, TANNER ALZADA MT 16.04 on 2

6 LUBKEMAN, SKYLAR GILLETTE WY 22.10 on 2

7 KING, KAGEN ROZET WY 23.23 on 2

8 REYNOLDS, WESTON GILLETTE WY 4.94 on 1

9 STRICKLIN, CHASE ROCK RIVER WY 6.59 on 1

10 GOOLD, DANNY DOUGLAS WY 9.29 on 1

BAREBACKS

1 CARLSON, MYLES EVANSTON WY 195

2 PROFFIT, DONNY DIAMONDVILLE WY 177

3 MYERS, RIGGEN BAGGS WY 48 on 1

BREAKAWAY

1 MANLEY, ALEXIS LARAMIE WY 18.59

2 ANDERSON, ELLIE MEEKER CO 20.84

3 BERGER, AUBREY SARATOGA WY 25.51

4 BARD, ELLIE SHERIDAN WY 6.19 on 2

5 STURMAN, SADIE LUSK WY 6.24 on 2

6 KOHR, SAGE GILLETTE WY 6.30 on 2

7 ENOS, MADISON RIVERTON WY 6.43 on 2

8 JORDAN, LANNA RIVERTON WY 3.58 on 1

9 COOMBS, BAILY WELLINGTON CO 3.77 on 1

10 MCNAMEE, JORDYN HULETT WY 3.93 on 1

GOAT TYING

1 TERRY, SHAYLEE MCKINNON WY 23.52 7 ENOS, MADISON RIVERTON WY 6.43 on

2 JORDAN, LANNA RIVERTON WY 25.79

3 CLINGMAN, MCKENNA LARAMIE WY 29.06

4 CUNNINGHAM, DELANISHERIDAN WY 29.89

5 BINDER, KAYCEE MERINO CO 31.35

6 PHILLIPS, KARISSA ROCK SPRINGS WY 16.13 on 2

7 CLARK, KADRA YODER WY 17.19 on 2

8 WORMAN, BROOKE LARAMIE WY 17.35 on 2

9 MANLEY, ALEXIS LARAMIE WY 18.18 on 2

10 CUNNINGHAM, BAILEYSHERIDAN WY 20.4 on 2

TIE DOWN CALF ROPING

1 DEVERAUX, JAKE NEWCASTLE WY 33.33

2 LANE, COLE TORRINGTON WY 34.64

3 MCINERNEY, TANNER ALZADA MT 41.25

4 DEVERAUX, COOPER NEWCASTLE WY 45.51

5 DICKINSON, IRA ROCK SPRINGS WY 56.87

6 JOHNSON, CARSON CASPER WY 59.90

7 SKAROHLID, JUSTIN CHEYENNE WY 21.85 on 2

8 FULLER, KAL BOZEMAN MT 22.86 on 2

9 MARCHANT, TEIGEN NEWCASTLE WY 25.45 on 2

10 NUNN, GARRETT LARAMIE WY 27.16 on 2

SADDLE BRONCS

1 NUNN, LOGAN LOVELL WY 152

2 DORY, KAYSON LARAMIE WY 137 on 2

3 DICKINSON, IRA ROCK SPRINGS WY 134 on 2

4 KELLY, TATE BURNS WY 68 on 1

5 SICKLER, TYERELL BUFFALO WY 60 on 1

6 MYERS, KOY THERMOPOLIS WY 57 on 1

7 MANOR, PARKER GILLETTE WY 54 on 1

BULLS

1 GRANT, DYLAN PAVILLION WY 137 on 2

2 FITZGERALD, ZAIN CODY WY 75 on 1

3 FENTON, MATTHEW TEN SLEEP WY 54 on 1

BARRELS

1 BARD, ELLIE SHERIDAN WY 52.664

2 HOUGH, SHAY GILLETTE WY 53.225

3 FANTASKEY, MADDIE WORLAND WY 53.462

4 COOMBS, BAILY WELLINGTON CO 53.553

5 NICHOLS, TAYLOR BOULDER WY 53.803

6 PERRY, GRACIE WILSON WY 54.793

7 RIVES, TAYLOR BUFFALO WY 55.911

8 OEDEKOVEN, DANIELLEGILLETTE WY 57.727

9 MCNAMEE, JORDYN HULETT WY 58.339

10 KOLTISKA, KADE BIG HORN WY 59.358

TEAM ROPING

1 JOHNSON, COY BUFFALO WY & REYNOLDS, QUINCY ROZET WY 26.51

2 FULLER, KAL BOZEMAN MT & JOHNSON, CARSON CASPER WY 39.42

3 BRADLEY, KOLBY BIG PINEY WY & ESPENSCHEID, ARYE BIG PINEY WY 14.25 on 2

4 HERRING, CADE VETERAN WY & SODERBERG, BILLY NEWCASTLE WY 17.25 on 2

5 HALES, KIRBY LARAMIE WY & PETERSON, BRODY SHERIDAN WY 20.32 on 2

6 MCINERNEY, TANNER ALZADA MT & MILLS, WESTON GILLETTE WY 38.91 on 2

7 LEMMON, BRYAN TORRINGTON WY & LEMMON, JARED TORRINGTON WY 8.21 on 1

8 TYSDAL, DAVIN NEWCASTLE WY & VOGEL, KAGE PAVILLION WY 9.28 on 1

9 KLATT, CAMERON RECLUSE WY & KLATT, TANNER RECLUSE WY 10.41 on 1

10 AFDAHL, BLAKE TORRINGTON WY & WIESEN, BRAYDEN CARPENTER WY 12.62 on 1

GIRLS CUTTING

1 RIVES, TAYLOR BUFFALO WY 213.0

2 WINSOR, AYANAH KAYCEE WY 210.0

3 GIBSON, TAYLOR PAVILLION WY 209.0

4 TEPPO, ANIYA FARSON WY 207.0

BOYS CUTTING

1 YORK, KASEN SARATOGA WY 214.0

2 BRAY, WES CASPER WY 213.0

3 HAYDEN, HUNTER GILLETTE WY 209.0

4 MAYFIELD, KALL MIDWEST WY 202.0

REINED COW HORSE

1 YORK, KASEN SARATOGA WY 438.0

2 KOTTWITZ, PEYTON LUSK WY 435.5

3-4 SCHWARTZKOPF, PRESTON DOUGLAS WY 427.0

3-4 KINNISON, CLAY GROVER CO 427.0

5 GEORGE, TIERNEY TORRINGTON WY 414.5

6 WINSOR, AYANAH KAYCEE WY 406.5

7 VAUGHAN, MORGAN JACKSON WY 407.5

8 FANTASKEY, MADDIE WORLAND WY 407.0

Boys State Finals All Around

1 YORK, KASEN SARATOGA WY 112.5

2 DICKINSON, IRA ROCK SPRINGS WY 91

Girls State Finals All Around

1 BARD, ELLIE SHERIDAN WY 137.25

2 KOHR, SAGE GILLETTE WY 107.25

National Qualifiers

POLE BENDING

1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 241.00

2 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY 182.00

3 Salazar Amber Craig CO 172.00

4 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 157.00

Alt Hladky, Halle Gillette WY 140.00

BAREBACKS

1 Carlson, Myles Evanston WY 250.00

2 Proffit, Donny Diamondville WY 227.00

3 Myers, Riggen Baggs WY 98.00

GOAT TYING

1 Manley, Alexis Laramie WY 203.50

2 Terry, Shaylee McKinnon WY 195.00

3 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY 185.50

4 Campbell, Elsie Rivertson 161.00

Alt Worman, Brooke Laramie WY 151.50

SADDLE BRONCS

1 Dickinson, Ira Rock Slprings WY 230.50

2 Nunn, Logan Lovell WY 201.25

3 Dory, Kayson Laramie WY 128.50

4 Kelly, Tate Burns WY 118.00

Alt Myers, Koy Thermopolis WY 99.75

TEAM ROPING

1 Fuller, Kal Bozeman MT 391.00 & Johnson, Carson Casper WY 391.00

2 Mills, Weston Gillette WY 323.00 & McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT 323.00

3 Bradley, Kolby Big Piney WY 289.00 & Espensheid, Arye Big Piney WY 289.00

4 Lemmon, Bryan Torrington WY 262.50 & Lemmon, Jared Torrington WY 262.50

BREAKAWAY

1 Manley, Alexis Laramie WY 190.00

2 Anderson, Ellie Meeker CO 172.50

3 Bard Ellie Sheridan WY 161.75

4 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 148.25

Alt Sturman, Sadie Lusk WY 128.75

STEER WRESTLING

1 McGraw, Winsten Gill CO 241.50

2 Macrhant, Teigen Newcastle WY 214.00

3 Anderson, Chance McKinnon WY 196.50

4 McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT 184.50

Alt Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 170.00

BARRELS

1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 234.50

2 Fantaskey, Maddie Worland WY 209.50

3 Bard, Ellie Sheridan WY 183.50

4 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 163.00

4 Coombs, Bailey Wellington CO 163.00

TIE DOWN CALF ROPING

1 Deveraux, Jake Newcastle WY 202.00

2 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY 189.00

3 Fuller, Kal Bozeman MT 174.50

4 Lane, Cole Torrington WY 160.50

Alt Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle WY 141.50

BULL RIDING

1 Grant, Dylan Pavillion WY 208.50

2 Phelps, Wyatt Pinedale WY 151.50

3 Fitzgerald, Zain Cody WY 125.00

4 Myers, Riggen Baggs WY 95.00

Alt Proffit, Donny Diamondville WY 81.00

Queen

1 Smith, Jessyka Rock Springs WY

GIRLS CUTTING

1 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY 244.50

2 Winsor, Ayanah Kaycee WY 226.00

3 Gibson, Taylor Pavillion WY 200.00

4 Teppo, Aniya Farson WY 176.50

BOYS CUTTING

1 Bray, Wes Casper WY 236.50

2 Hayden, Hunter Gillette WY 227.00

3 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 217.00

4 Mayfield, Kall Midwest WY 185.50

REINED COW HORSE

1 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 203.00

2 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY 169.00

3 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO 157.50

4 Schwartzkopf, Preston Douglas WY 147.75

Alt Fantasky, Maddie Worland WY 127.25

LIGHT RIFLE

1 Nunn, Garrett Laramie WY 35.00

2 Nunn, Colter Laramie WY 31.50

3 Miranda, Blaine Sheridan WY 25.50

4 Caldwell, Cody Gillette WY 24.00

Alt Wilson Lexi Gillette WY 21.00

TRAP SHOOTING

1 Miranda, Blaine Sheridan WY 31.00

2 Ellis, Colter Cody WY 25.00

3 Reynolds, Weston Rozet WY 24.50

4 Hughes, Carsten Manilla WY 22.80

Alt King Kagen Rozet WY 17.80

Boys All Around Year-End

1 McInerney, Tanner Alzada MT 466.500

2 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs 463.000

Girls All Around Year-End