State Loan And Investment Board Approves Southwest Wyoming Planning Grant Thursday

WYOMING — Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials approved a $50,000 planning grant to Uinta County during their meeting Thursday in Cheyenne.

The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) comprises the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and state superintendent. The board makes the final decision on grants and loans from the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency.

The planning grant is intended to help Uinta and south Lincoln County collaborate to identify target industries for recruitment.

Gov. Matt Mead also took time following regular business to thank Chief Performance Officer Tom Johnson for his 18 years of work with the Wyoming Business Council.

“On behalf of this board, it’s been a privilege to watch you help the state of Wyoming from corner to corner,” Mead said. “We want to congratulate you on your extraordinary service to this state.”

Johnson is leaving his position at the end of the month.

Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant Applications

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

Planning

Uinta County requested a $50,000 grant for the Southwest Wyoming Targeted Industry Implementation Plan, a comprehensive and strategic blueprint to recruit and cultivate identified target industries in the region of Uinta and south Lincoln counties (SLIB approved full funding as requested.)

