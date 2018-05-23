Statewide Initiative Looks to Next Generations for Input on Economic Future

Driven by Young Wyoming Leaders, ENDOW Announces ENGAGE Summit.

CHEYENNE, WY — ENDOW, which stands for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming, will co-host the ENGAGE Summit on June 9 in Laramie. ENGAGE is a volunteer-led effort organized by more than 20 young Wyoming leaders and Wyoming expats, with support from ENDOW and the Office of Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.

ENGAGE, which stands for Empowering the Next Generations to Grow and Advance the Economy, is invested in capturing the candid input of Wyoming’s young people and building a communications channel between Wyoming’s public sector and the people who will define Wyoming’s future.

The summit will be held at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S 22nd St, Laramie, WY 82070. FREE lodging is available in the University of Wyoming dorms on Friday and Saturday evenings. Meals will be provided FREE OF CHARGE including dinner on Friday, all meals on Saturday, and breakfast on Sunday.

Please visit ENDOWyo.biz/engage to register.

The ENGAGE Summit will also be broadcast live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ENDOWyo and opportunities for dynamic remote participation are available to those who want to participate but are unable to be in Laramie on June 9. More information on remote participation is available at ENDOWyo.biz/ENGAGE or by reaching out to Mikole Bede at mbede24@gmail.com.

ENDOW and ENGAGE are encouraging members of the public, as well as the media, to attend the free summit, provide input and share unique perspectives that can shape Wyoming’s economic future and cultivate community enrichment to assist with the successful recruitment, retention and return of young people to the state of Wyoming.

An agenda summary for the ENGAGE Summit is as follows. Please note the agenda is subject to change:

8:00am to 9:00am Registration & Breakfast Networking

9:00am to 9:45am Understanding ENDOW: Where Wyoming has been, where it’s going

(Wyoming Governor Matt Mead & ENDOW Exec. Council Chair Greg Hill)

10:15am to 10:30am Break

10:30am to 11:15am Solution Sessions 1*

11:30am to 12:15pm Solution Sessions 2*

12:15pm to 1:30pm Lunch and Keynote

(Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow)

1:45pm to 2:30pm Solution Sessions 3*

2:45pm to 3:30pm Solution Sessions 4*

3:30pm to 4:15pm Networking Brainstorm

4:30pm to 5:00pm Trends Review

5:00pm to 5:30pm Closing remarks and next steps

(ENDOW Exec. Council Chair Greg Hill)

* During each Solution Session participants will have the option of attending one of 10 theme-based small group sessions geared to offer an opportunity for rapid-fire brainstorming and active discussion of key areas critical to economic diversification and core to building a future for Wyoming that is welcoming and engaging for future generations. The themes of the Solution Sessions are:

Advanced Manufacturing Agriculture Natural Resources Tourism and Outdoor Resources Community Health and Quality of Life Technology and Financial Services Healthcare Workforce and Education Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Arts and Culture

For questions or to arrange interviews please contact ENDOW ENGAGE Communications Coordinators Annaliese Wiederspahn at 307-631-5970 or Kristin Walker at 307-690-4705, or email endow@wyo.gov.

ABOUT ENGAGE

ENGAGE invites Wyomingites ages 16-35 to a day of planning, expression and action with Wyoming’s elected and civic leaders. The ENGAGE Summit will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 8AM to 5:30PM at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. Remote participation is available to in-state and out-of-state registrants who cannot be in Laramie on June 9. Free lodging and meals are available on a first come, first serve basis. Registration, lodging and additional information is available at ENDOWyo.biz/ENGAGE.

ENGAGE is a chance to network with students and young professionals from across Wyoming. It is an inclusive and open invitation to have a seat at the table as ENDOW develops its plan to support and enhance the diversification of Wyoming communities.

ABOUT ENDOW

ENDOW aims to facilitate broader, lasting economic growth at the state and local level by capitalizing on the state’s No. 1 strength: Wyoming people. ENDOW is an opportunity for Wyoming to take the reins and realize a future where the state can prosper no matter the economic climate or the status of commodity prices.

The ENDOW Executive Council submitted its first report, a socioeconomic assessment, to Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature on Aug. 30. The Wyoming socioeconomic assessment established a baseline for the Preliminary Recommendations submitted on Dec. 29, 2017. Additional information about ENDOW can found at www.endowyo.biz.