Stella Jean Doak (March 9, 2016 – March 11, 2017)

GREEN RIVER – Stella Jean Doak, one-year-old infant daughter of Ian William Doak and Samantha Marie Johnson Doak, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, after an unfortunate accident.

She just celebrated her birthday two days earlier. She was born March 9, 2016, in Rock Springs.

Stella attended the To The Moon and Back Day Care in Green River. She was an Honorary Pizza Maker at Dominos Pizza in Green River. She was crowned Mini Queen for the State of Wyoming with OLM. She loved reading and carrying her books everywhere, watching nursery rhymes on her Ipad. She was always happy and made everyone smile.

Stella was a hero and saved lives by donating her kidneys and heart valves.

Survivors include her parents Sami and Ian Doak of Green River; uncles Braxton Johnson of Green River and Shane Doak of Nevada; aunt Kylee Johnson of Green River; sister Ember Hejduk of Uvalde, Texas; grandparents Patrick and Leslie Doak, Frank and Suzie Johnson, all of Green River.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Sam and Debra DeVries.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2017, along with her great-grandmother Debra DeVries at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River.

A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the church and one hour before the services on Monday.

The family request that everyone wears bright colors to the service to honor Stella and especially purple, her favorite color.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com