Stellar Coffe Hosts Holiday Themed Fingerprint Card Class

GREEN RIVER– Stellar Coffee will be hosting a fingerprint card class on Friday, December 8, from 6 to 8 pm, in which people can come create some easy and unique Christmas cards.



Event Details

The class is free and is open to all. People will learn how to use finger painting to create a variety of card designs such as a reindeer, a Christmas tree, and Christmas lights.

The event will start at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. Stellar Coffee is located at 150 Uinta Dr. in Green River.

While creating cards, people can enjoy a tasty Stellar Coffee drink or dessert.



For More Information

For more information regarding this event, or to see some of the card design options, visit the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.