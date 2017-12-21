Stellar Coffee Hosts Evening with Santa Claus

GREEN RIVER– Stellar Coffee is inviting the community to join them for a fun evening with Santa Claus on Friday, December 22, from 4 to 8 pm.



Event Details

People can visit Santa and get a free photo taken with him. People can also get their faces painted and get glitter tattoos for $5. Stellar Coffee will also be selling drink specials for people to enjoy. Kids will also receive a surprise from Santa.

For those who are able to, Stellar Coffee asks people to bring a donation for the local food bank.

Stellar Coffee is located at 150 Uinta Dr. in Green River.



For More Information

For more information regarding this event, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.