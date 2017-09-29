Stellar Coffee Will Stay Open Until 11 pm for Homecoming Game and Dance

GREEN RIVER– Stellar Coffee is inviting the community to join them for an after party following the Homecoming football game and dance on Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30 at their location at 110 Uinta Drive.

Their normal hours are 6 am to 8pm Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday. However, they have extended their hours this Friday and Saturday to celebrate Homecoming with the Wolves.

“This Friday and Saturday we will be open until 11 pm for the Homecoming game and dance,” Stellar Coffee owner Sami Doak said. “Come and warm up with a hot drink, or enjoy a scoop of ice cream or slice of cheesecake.”

They are also giving $1 off your order if you show up wearing your Green River Wolves gear.

Stellar Coffee just opened for business earlier this week on Monday, September 25, and they have a lot of treats to offer.

“We have coffee, smoothies, Red Bulls, Farr’s Ice Cream, bagels, muffins, cakes, and more,” Doak said.

They also have a kids play area that was decorated after the Homecoming parade on Wednesday with the hand prints of several kids in the community.

Stellar Coffee also has a room that can be rented for parties or meetings, a sitting area with couches and a TV, and they provide free Wi-Fi.

They also deliver to businesses on weekdays.

For more information call 307-871-9514.