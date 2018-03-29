Stencel Earns MW Tennis Player of the Week honors

LARAMIE– For the first time this season, Wyoming tennis player Magdalena Stencel has been selected the Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. It’s third time in her career she has earned the honor.



Stencel Went Undefeated Last Week

Stencel, a senior from Sopot, Poland, went 4-0 overall last week helping the Cowgirls to a 6-1 win over Weber State on Friday and a 5-2 victory against Creighton on Sunday.

She won in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, against Pei_Hsuan Kuo of the Widlcats and defeated Ashley Ishimura, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. She and Milka Genkova defeated Emily Tanner and McKenna Lloyd, 6-0, followed by a 7-5 victory against Claire Embree and Erin Epperson.



She is currently 12-13 overall in singles play and 7-4 this spring. In doubles action, she is 15-9 overall. Stencel is currently ranked sixth all-time in doubles victories with 65 and eighth in singles wins with 66.



Up Next

The Cowgirls are currently 8-5 overall and riding a three-match winning streak. Wyoming returns to action on Friday to open up Mountain West action. UW will host the Boise State Broncos beginning at 2 pm MT at the Indoor Tennis Courts.