Steven D. Loenhorst (January 17, 1993 – July 23, 2017)

ELKO, NV — On the morning of Sunday, July 23rd, 2017 in Elko, NV Steven D. Loenhorst, 24, passed away unexpectedly.

He was a current resident of Rock Springs, WY from Riverside, CA and working in Elko, NV. Son of Bobbj Cirocco and Step-Father Mike Cirocco.

He leaves behind Kati O’Neal the mother of their two small children, two year old daughter Emma Loenhorst and newborn son Gavin Loenhorst. He also survived by the friends he considered family and would always state, “blood doesn’t make you family, loyalty does”. Steven was a dedicated and loving father, friend, significant other and brother, who is and will forever be greatly missed.

Services are still to be determined.